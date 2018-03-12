Nigeria Professional Football League side FC Ifeanyiubah have graciously accepted defender Olamilekan Adeleye’s apology but urged the centre-back to sin no more.

“Adeleye is our son, our investment and like a true repentant, we have accepted his apology with firm belief he would sin no more”, Chukwuma Ubah, chairman of ‘The Anambra Warriors’, said Monday.

“We have code of conduct in our team, so it is our firm belief he would now abide with that.

The young club boss said it was clear the defender was being misled, but added they kept quiet all this long in their understanding that he would one day come back to his senses and do the right thing.

“We have a policy of protecting our players careers,” he said.

“That was reason we kept silent because we knew a day like this would come.

“He is a part of this club, we are always guided by the principle of providing the best welfare for our players, same way we hold their careers in high esteem.

“So, we welcome him in our best Earl embrace believing he has realised his mistakes and would now turn a new leaf.”

Adeleye had earlier walked out on ‘The Anambra Warriors’ claiming unpaid contractual entitlements and that his contract had ran out.

He signed a three-year contract on arrival from Bayelsa United two and a half seasons ago.