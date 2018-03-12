Leicester City’s Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho is looking forward to this weekend’s Emirates FA Cup quarter-final clash against Chelsea having opened his goal account in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The 21-year-old has scored four goals in the Emirates FA Cup competition and will be aiming to add to his tally against the Blues.

The former Manchester City forward told Leicester City’s official website that he is wary of the threat the outgoing English Premier League champions pose to his side’s ambition.

“We’re back to winning ways now,” Iheanacho told LCFC.

“We just have to keep winning, keep strong and keep working hard to make sure we stick to those wins.

“We’re looking forward to playing against Chelsea. They’re a good side, a strong side. We’ll just keep working hard in training and we’ll be ready for them.

“We’ve had a hard time getting some draws. This win will give us a boost for the next game against Chelsea.”