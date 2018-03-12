Former Manchester City winger Jesus Navas will miss Sevilla’s Champions League round-of-16 second leg at Manchester United on Tuesday through injury.

The Spaniard has been sidelined with a muscle strain in his right thigh since Feb. 25 and was not included in the 22-man squad for the encounter at Old Trafford.

Navas has been a regular in Sevilla’s starting lineup since returning to the Spanish club last summer from City, where he played 183 games.

The first leg between Sevilla and Manchester United ended in a goalless draw last month. The La Liga side have not reached the quarterfinals of Europe’s elite club competition since 1958 and lost to Leicester City at the same stage of the competition last year.

“We are really enthusiastic about the possibility of making history,” Sevilla president Jose Castro said on Monday.

“We are going to attempt a brave act in a legendary stadium and against a great rival, so we can only be enthusiastic about achieving something important, which is to be in the quarterfinal for the first time in 60 years. I’m certain we are going to play well because the team knows the importance of this game.”

Sevilla lost 2-0 at home to Valencia on Saturday and are fifth in La Liga, 11 points adrift of fourth-place Valencia.

Striker Luis Muriel said: “What we have ahead of us is very important and a lot is at stake.

“The group knows this and this is a beautiful opportunity to get up and give meaning to our season by reaching the quarterfinals and then fighting for fourth place in La Liga, which is becoming more complicated.”