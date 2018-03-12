Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admits he has been left frustrated by UEFA regulations which prevent him from playing in the Europa League.

The Gabon striker bagged his third goal in five Premier League appearances for the Gunners during Sunday’s 3-0 defeat of Watford.

However, he is unable to represent Arsenal in the Europa League because his former club Borussia Dortmund dropped down in the competition from the Champions League.

Aubameyang is effectively cup-tied despite not playing in the Europa League this season, and the striker has been forced to miss both legs against Ostersund as well as the trip to face AC Milan last week, a game the Gunners won 2-0.

“I am really frustrated because the rules are a bit – I don’t know how to say in English but I am disappointed because I can’t help my team,” he said.

“That’s life. I have to deal with it. I can’t play every three days. When I was in Dortmund, I was playing every three days but now I play once a week or have a long time between games. It is not easy.”

Despite being unable to develop a relationship with his new team-mates in every game, Aubameyang is clearly benefiting from playing alongside Henrikh Mkhitaryan – with the former Dortmund pair reunited in north London.

Mkhitaryan laid on Aubameyang’s strike against the Hornets before the roles were reversed for the third goal.

Shkodran Mustafi’s header had put Arsenal ahead while Troy Deeney, who had accused Wenger’s side of lacking “cajones” as Watford came from behind to win the reverse fixture in October, saw a second-half penalty saved by Petr Cech – who went on to keep his 200th Premier League clean sheet.

Aubameyang believes he is now getting towards his best and is keen to keep it up to help relieve the pressure on Wenger, who has seen his position come under scrutiny following a recent run of damaging defeats.

“It is a big win,” he said. “The team did very well and it is a great three points. We needed it. I think the fans are happy, which is really important.

“It was a bit difficult at the beginning but I am feeling better. I didn’t play a lot in January so it was difficult to find the rhythm. Now I am feeling better. I work hard, I have worked a lot in the last weeks and I am happy because I feel better.

“Of course I am really happy (for Wenger) because I am here because of him. He had the interest in me so I am happy to play for him.”