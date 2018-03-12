Nigeria forward, Ahmed Musa, has admitted that his club, CSKA Moscow, were made to sweat for their win against FK Akhmat in the Russia Premier League game on Sunday.

The Super eagles star made his fifth straight appearance in all competitions for CSKA since joining them for a second spell on loan from Leicester City.

Goals from Aleksandr Golovin, Vitinho and Sergei Ignashevich in the sixth, 28th and 68th minutes respectively, gave CSKA the win.

Reacting to the win, Musa stated that it was important to kill off the game by scoring the third goal.

“A quick goal gave us a comfortable advantage, but the opponent had several dangerous moments,” Musa was quoted on CSKA’s verified Twitter handle.

“In the second half, it is necessary to score more,” he added.