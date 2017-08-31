Manchester City forward Wilfried Bony will undergo a medical ahead of a Deadline Day move to Swansea, according to Sky Sports.

Swansea manager Paul Clement is keen to strengthen his forward line after agreeing a deal to sell striker Fernando Llorente to Tottenham.

Sky Sports reported earlier this month that Clement was interested in bringing the Ivory Coast international back to the Liberty Stadium and it is understood Swansea have struck a £12m deal with City.

- Advertisement -

Bony joined Swansea from Dutch side Vitesse in 2013 and scored 35 goals in 70 appearances during an 18-month spell in south Wales.

He left for City in January 2015 in a £28m deal, but struggled to hold down a regular first-team place at the Etihad and was allowed to join Stoke on a season-long loan last summer.

Bony netted just twice in 11 matches for the Potters, who did not exercise their option to make the move permanent at the end of last season.