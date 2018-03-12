Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al Khelaifi is reportedly due for crunch talks with star striker Neymar, in the wake of a Champions League defeat to Real Madrid that has left Los Blancos better placed than ever to land the Brazilian.

As revealed on Friday that Real representatives met with Neymar’s camp in Paris recently, and were told that 400m euros is the fee that would persuade PSG to part with the 26-year-old.

With the Ligue 1 club unable to assure him of a platform on which to challenge for the Ballon d’Or, he is not keen to stay.

And it has now emerged that Al-Khelaifi and PSG’s sporting director, Antero Henrique, are to fly to Brazil to sit down with Neymar, who is recuperating in his native country after undergoing an operation on his fractured metatarsal, which caused him to miss Tuesday’s last-16 second leg against Real.

According to Telefoot, the Paris Saint-Germain chief not only wants to check on the progress of Neymar’s recovery, but also discuss the future of a player under contract at the Parc des Princes until 2022.

PSG’s European exit is believed to have persuaded Neymar once and for all that leaving Barcelona was a mistake and, aware that he is Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez’s prime summer target, Al-Khelaifi is out to move as swiftly as possible to prevent him from leaving for the Bernabéu.

Having had surgery in Belo Horizonte earlier in March, the Brazil forward is now recovering under the supervision of Ricardo Rosa, his former physio at first club Santos, and is not expected to be back in France for at least another month and a half.

Indeed, he could even stay away until after the World Cup.

PSG appear to be losing control of the situation; Al-Khelaifi has been forced to take action.