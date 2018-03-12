Robert Lewandowski fired a hat-trick for Bayern Munich against Hamburg at the weekend, but Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr said he hopes the Poland star striker does not do same when both countries clash in a World Cup warm-up later this month.

Poland host the Super Eagles in a friendly on March 23 as both teams step up their build-up for the World Cup in Russia in June.

Lewandowski, 29, plundered a treble in the 12th, 19th and 90 minutes to take his tally in the Bundesliga to 23 in 24 appearances.

“Lewandowski is one of the best scorers in the world, but I hope he will not score three goals against us,” said Rohr.

The Eagles coach further said team cohesion and not result will be paramount for the Poland friendly.

“It’s not about the result but the unity of the team,” he said

He will also hope the game as well as that against Serbia four days will afford him a chance to have a closer look at young goalkeeper Francis Uzoho as well as fresh call-ups Joel Obi from Torino, Egypt-based striker Junior Ajayi and Akwa United front man Okechukwu Gabriel.