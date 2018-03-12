Nigeria senior national team media officer Toyin Ibitoye has dismissed speculations over the availability of Joel Obi for the upcoming friendlies against Poland and Serbia.

Recent reports have indicated that the midfielder, who plies his trade in the Italian Serie A for Torino, is injured.

Speaking, Ibitoye said it was only a tactical decision by Torino manager Walter Mazzarri to omit him from the squad vs Roma.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) official also stated that he was not aware that ADO Den Haag defender Tyronne Ebuehi was an injury doubt for the two friendlies.

”We will wait for official notification because normally when you invite a player and he is not able to come because of injury the doctor of the club will write to the NFF that the player is injured,” Ibitoye said.

”They will send the details of the injury to confirm that he can’t make it. We will wait for official confirmation from Tyronne’s club.

”For Joel, he is okay, we still got in touch with him yesterday. He was just rested for their last game. He is fine, he has sent in his travel itinerary so we are expecting him to come,” he added.

”For Tyronne we hope it’s not something serious. We hope he will be able to come, we wait for official word from the club doctor to know whether he’s in or not.”

The two friendly games will be played during the upcoming FIFA international break as part of Nigeria’s preparations for the 2018 World Cup.