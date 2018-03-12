Coach Abdullahi Biffo has said that Katsina United could have got a result at Lobi Stars, but his team failed to put away the several chances they created.

Katsina United lost 1-0 in Makurdi for Lobi Stars to shot to the top of the NPFL with 23 points from 12 matches.

“We created a lot of chances but we could not convert them. The result would have been different, if we had converted our chances,” Biffo said.

“We gave a very good fight and my boys played to instructions.

“We have picked the positive from this game and we will go back home to work on our lapses before our next game against Heartland at home.”

Lobi Stars winner was a well-taken 69th minute strike by substitute David Tyavkase.

‘The Changi Boys’ first clear chance fell to Chinedu Ajana on eight minutes, when he rose highest to head a lofty cross into the box of Lobi Stars against the upright.

The hosts dominated the possession as Katsina United sat deep and left only Martins Usule upfront who looked very sharp and dangerous on counter-attacks.

Lobi Stars most dangerous man on the pitch Kadiri would then see his goal-bound strike blocked by Timothy Danladi on 22nd minutes.

The hosts pocked and knocked severally but could not carve a hole in the solid defence line of Katsina United as the first half ended goalless.

Kadiri should have put the hosts in front just two minutes into the second half, but his goal-bound strike was blocked once again by Katsina United dependable defender Timothy Danladi.

The hosts continued to mount pressure on the visitors as Boje Abdullahi was forced to pull off another brilliant save from Duru’s close range strike on 52nd minutes.

Biffo threw more strikers into the fray in search of the equalizer, but the resolute defence of Lobi Stars was too strong to beat.