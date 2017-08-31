Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has said teammate Julian Draxler could be pushed into a substitute role after the arrival of Neymar and the potential signing of Kylian Mbappe.

Speculation has centred on Draxler’s future despite the fact that he only joined PSG in January, and Sport Bild reported on Thursday that Arsenal have made a move for the Germany international.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport while on international duty for Italy, Verratti, 24, praised PSG’s project as “one of the most ambitious in Europe” where “it is a challenge that even somebody like Neymar, who was even playing with [Lionel] Messi and [Luis] Suarez, has chosen.”

However, he added: “There are a lot of us and there are players who would be regulars anywhere else, such as Julian — who is one of the best players I have ever played with — who risk finding themselves on the bench.

“Everybody is going to be needed, though, and I am pleased I stayed.”

Germany coach Joachim Low is adamant that Draxler will still be a PSG player once the transfer window closes while ESPN reported earlier this month that the French club have no intention of selling the player, and his agent, Roger Wittmann, has also denied several times that a move is in the offing.

- Advertisement -

Verratti was also the subject of speculation this summer after being linked heavily with Barcelona, and publicly spoke out against his long-standing agent Donato Di Campli to reaffirm his commitment to PSG and then replace Di Campli with Mino Raiola.

The midfielder said: “It was a difficult summer. Each morning, something new would emerge about me. Above all in France, where it was not important to report the truth, but to be the first to say something, even if I had said something else or nothing at all.”

Verratti also revisited PSG’s crushing Champions League round-of-16 defeat to Barcelona last season and said the day after their famous comeback was among the worst experiences of his life.

“Sometimes you need to fall to rise even stronger,” Verratti said. “The day after was almost the worst day of my life, but then I discovered even more determination to win. I realised that, after my family, football for me is everything.”

On Di Campli, Verratti insists the pair are still “best friends” but that “work” is a separate issue and that he takes “responsibility for this decision.”

“There were things that I was not happy with,” Verratti said. “Like with PSG — before things were clarified, there were some things I did not understand.

“It is water under the bridge now and I am serene.”