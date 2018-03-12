Tyronne Ebuehi is to have a scan for a groin injury which forced him out of a Dutch league game at the weekend.

Ebuehi, who has been picked for Nigeria’s World Cup warm-ups against Poland and Serbia later this month, was replaced in the 67th minute as a result of the injury.

The defender’s club ADO Den Haag lost 2-0 at home to NAC Breda, who lined up Roma loanee Sadiq Umar for the entire 90 minutes.

They are eighth on the table with 36 points from 27 matches, while NAC are 14th having recorded 27 points from as many matches.