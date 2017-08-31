Bayern Munich have rejected a bid from Chelsea for defender Rafinha, according to Sky Sports.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is in the market for a right-sided player after missing out on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who opted to join Liverpool from Arsenal.

Conte wants to provide for competition for Victor Moses on the right side of his team, and was keen to sign the 31-year-old right-back, who has played 204 times for Bayern.

Despite only playing a bit-part role behind Joshua Kimmich this season, Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has opted to reject Conte’s bid and keep the Brazil defender at the Allianz Arena.

The Blues have already missed out on a number of top names this summer with Romelu Lukaku, Danilo and Oxlade-Chamberlain all rejecting moves to Stamford Bridge.