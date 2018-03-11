Tottenham Hotspur bounced back from their Champions League defeat to Juventus with a 4-1 win at Bournemouth in a game overshadowed by injury to Harry Kane.

Kane came off before half-time after appearing to hurt his ankle in a collision with home keeper Asmir Begovic, but Spurs shrugged off that setback to win comfortably.

Bournemouth produced a whirlwind start and were within a whisker of going ahead after four minutes when Lewis Cook and Lys Mousset set up Junior Stanislas, who hit the bar.

But the home side — and Stanislas — needed only a further three minutes to break through, the forward finishing low into the corner after good work from Adam Smith.

Spurs were struggling to get into their stride on the south coast.

Smith flicked over the bar and then Danny Rose went into the book for a trip on Wilson as the Bournemouth man tricked his way into space.

As the half-hour approached, Rose crossed low but Jan Vertonghen, up in attack after a corner was not fully cleared, blasted over.

Kane had the ball in the next soon afterwards only to be ruled offside — and the England striker hurt his ankle as he tumbled over Begovic.

After receiving treatment, Kane went down the tunnel and was replaced by Erik Lamela.

But the setback did not faze Spurs, who were on level terms soon afterwards as Serge Aurier’s excellent cross was converted by Dele Alli.

Begovic parried a Christian Eriksen shot as half-time approached, but Bournemouth began the second half in a similarly attacking way as they had the first, defender Simon Francis getting forward to force a Hugo Lloris save.

There were half-hearted Spurs appeals for a penalty when Alli found Son, who went down under a challenge from Charlie Daniels, but play was waved on.

Eriksen drew another save from Begovic, Aurier scooping the rebound over, before Dan Gosling dragged wide for Bournemouth and was booked for a foul on Rose moments later.

After 62 minutes Spurs were in front as Rose and Alli combined to set up Son, whose scuffed shot bounced past Begovic and into the net.

The same player had a powerful angled strike saved soon afterwards as Spurs looked to increase their lead, and Begovic had to be alert at his near post as a cross from Lamela was deflected goalwards.

Home boss Eddie Howe replaced Mousset and Daniels with Josh King and Jordon Ibe as he looked for a way back into the game, and Francis tried his luck with another long-range strike only to see it fly over.

Former Spurs striker Jermain Defoe came on for Bournemouth as time ticked towards the final 10 minutes, while the visitors brought on Kieran Trippier for Rose.

Shortly after bringing off Dele Alli, who had taken a knock, and replacing him with Moussa Sissoko, Spurs wrapped it up as Son broke from his own half and rounded Begovic before lashing home, and then Aurier added a late fourth.