Arsene Wenger has been told by senior Arsenal players to hire Thierry Henry for the final months of the season, reports say.

Henry has impressed in his role as Belgium assistant coach and Arsenal’s biggest stars are desperate for some kind of change at the club.

A 2-0 away win at AC Milan in the Europa League has helped ease concerns after four defeats in a row for Wenger’s side.

But, the turmoil is far from over at the Emirates and Wenger’s players want Henry to come in and freshen up training, reports say.

Henry has coached the likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne in the Belgium set-up and Arsenal’s key players are convinced the former Gunner can help them rediscover their form.

Arsenal must win the Europa League to claim a spot in the Champions League, with the Londoners currently languishing sixth in the Premier League table and 11 points off fourth place.

Henry has already made it clear he would jump at the chance to join Arsenal’s coaching ranks, but Wenger has resisted his pleas in the past.

Wenger is confident he, and he alone, can turn his side around and it may be a battle to convince the Frenchman to bring Henry in.

However, Josh Kroenke, the son of major shareholder Stan, is a massive fan of Henry and may use his growing influence at the club to hire Henry.

Wenger is set to keep his job until the end of the season, but there is now a serious possibility the 68-year-old will be forced out of the club in the summer.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a fresh manager, which would end a remarkable 22-year reign for Wenger at the club.

The Gunners face Watford on Sunday looking for their first win in the league since the start of February.