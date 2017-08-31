Zambia stand-in skipper Kennedy Mweene has restated his team’s resolve to get the results against Algeria so as to get their World Cup campaign back on course.

Third-placed Zambia with a point from two World Cup qualifiers, host Algeria on Saturday in Lusaka with the return leg in Constantine on September 5.

“These two back-to-back games against Algeria are very important to our qualification hopes,” said Mweene, who revealed they were boosted by a 1-1 draw in Cameroon in November.

“If we get positive results at home and away against Algeria, I think the gap won’t be that much.

Remember we still have games to play against Nigeria away and Cameroon at home after the Algeria double-header, so anything can still happen.”

The goalkeeper also said they are capable of beating Algeria despite Zambia having a poor head-to-head record against the North Africans.

“They have always given us problems beating them,” he admitted.

“If you look at the Mozambique game that we lost in June (AFCON 2019 qualifier), it was a similar situation (having never beaten Zambia), but they beat us.

“So, anything is possible in football.”