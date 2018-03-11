Petr Cech finally became the first goalkeeper to keep 200 Premier League clean sheet after making his first penalty save for Arsenal in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Watford.

Cech had been stuck on 199 clean sheets — already a record — since Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Newcastle on Dec. 16, a run of 11 games.

He had to work hard for this one, making a couple of good saves in the first half and then denying Troy Deeney from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute.

It was the first time in 16 attempts that Cech saved a penalty since moving to Arsenal from Chelsea and brought a wild roar of approval from the Emirates crowd, which had booed Deeney loudly following his comments in October that the Gunners lacked “cojones.”

Cech also reacted quickly to keep out a deflected shot from Abdoulaye Doucoure early on and then got down just in time to push away a free kick from Richarlison in the first half — though he was lucky that Roberto Peyreyra blasted the rebound high over the bar.