Manchester City wing-back Oleksandr Zinchenko says the team must bounce back from the surprise 2-1 loss to Basel by eradicating “simple errors” from their game.

A rotated City side were beaten 2-1 by Swiss team Basel at the Etihad on Wednesday, but still progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League by an aggregate score of 5-2.

The defeat, City’s fourth of the season in all competitions, ended a 15-month unbeaten run for Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium.

Zinchenko stressed there are lessons that need to be learned from the shock.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s game against Stoke, he said: “We need to make some analysis of that because we are still learning, we are not machines. We can play like that sometimes.

“The most important thing was we got through, but that was the only positive from the night.

“But now we have to look forward because we have a lot of games this season, especially in the Premier League and we can win two (more) titles. Now we focus on Stoke.”

Silva is set to return for City’s trip to the bet365 Stadium after missing the Basel game for personal reasons and several rested stars are also likely to be back in action.

Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling are hoping to prove their fitness after hamstring injuries.