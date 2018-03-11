Lille fans ran on to the pitch and attacked their own players during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Montpellier.
TV footage showed supporters surging towards the Lille players and aiming kicks at some of them after the final whistle of the Ligue 1 match.
French League officials have confirmed they will investigate the incidents at Lille’s Pierre-Mauroy stadium.
Lille, who won the last of their three Ligue 1 titles in 2011, are one place off the bottom of the table.
“The LFP firmly condemns the incidents that occurred after the Lille v Montpellier game,” the League said in a statement.
“As soon as Thursday, the disciplinary commission will look into these incidents.”
