Nemanja Matic has said Manchester United’s Champions League clash with Sevilla this week is “maybe the most important game of the season.”

United have beaten Chelsea and Liverpool in the last three weeks and face an FA Cup quarterfinal with Brighton on Saturday, but Matic believes Sevilla’s visit to Old Trafford on Tuesday, with a place in the Champions League quarterfinals on the line, has taken on extra significance.

“[It is] very important for our confidence to win this sort of game,” the midfielder said following the 2-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday. “We won against Chelsea and of course today, so confidence will be on a high level, for sure.

“We have to see what we did well to continue like this, we have to know where we made mistakes to improve. The next game is very important for us, maybe the most important game of the season. We have to beat Sevilla to go through, so we give our best.”

Matic was partnered in midfield by 21-year-old Scott McTominay against Liverpool — the fifth consecutive game the pair have started together.

Jose Mourinho could opt for McTominay again against Sevilla with doubts over the fitness of Paul Pogba after he picked up an injury in training on Friday and missed the win over Liverpool.

“Scott is fantastic,” Matic added. “It is a joy to play next to him. He fights for the team, he runs a lot.

“He plays like he already played five or six years in the Premier League, but he’s still young. He’s fantastic. He was one of the best players on the pitch so I am happy that we have him in the team, and he needs to continue in this way.”