Nantes defender Chidozie Awaziem believes the forthcoming friendlies against Poland and Serbia are a good test for the Super Eagles ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles will face Poland on 23 March in Warsaw before taking on Serbia four days later in London in some of the friendlies lined up for the Super Eagles.

The 21-year-old Awaziem who has two international appearances for the Super Eagles believes the team will post another brilliant performance like they did against Argentina, whom they defeated 4-2 in a November friendly in Krasnodar, Russia.

“The World Cup is around the corner and everybody is eager to be there so these friendlies will offer great chance for us to prove we are ready,” Awaziem said.

“I believe we will show our qualities like we did against Argentina when we take on Poland and Serbia who have great players like them too.”

Awaziem who made his 20th Ligue 1 start for Nantes in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Troyes added that he is comfortable playing in any system for the Super Eagles.

The FC Porto defender flourished for Nigeria in a 3-5-2 formation against Argentina last November.

“I’m completely fine playing in any formation the coach wants and I believe the opposing team determines how we set up to play so for me no problem,” he added.