West Ham’s owners were advised to leave the directors’ box during the defeat by Burnley after joint-chairman David Sullivan was hit by a coin, ex-Hammers striker Sir Trevor Brooking said.

The club have launched an inquiry after a number of fans invaded the pitch in the 3-0 home loss on Saturday.

“A coin did hit David Sullivan. I didn’t see it but I did have that confirmed,” Brooking said.

He told BBC Radio 5 live’s Sportsweek “that atmosphere must never come back”.

At least two fans went on to the pitch after Burnley took the lead – with one approaching West Ham captain Mark Noble.

Another fan ran on with a corner flag shortly after Burnley scored their second goal, with further incursions after the visitors struck a late third.

Noble described the atmosphere at London Stadium as “horrible”.