Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi has defended his Arsenal teammates over talk of them not caring about the club’s plight.

Arsenal players came under serious criticisms following a string of poor performances which saw them lose four straight games.

Currently, Arsenal are sixth on 45 points in the Premier League table, 13 points adrift of fourth place.

But against AC Milan, the players against the odds recorded a surprise 2-0 win at San Siro in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg last Thursday.

And speaking ahead of Arsenal’s home game against Watford, Iwobi posited that there is togetherness among the players and that they always try to do things right.

“I know the players – and they lead by example in the team,” Iwobi told the Mirror.

“Obviously, people in the media speak a lot when things aren’t going right, but we, as players, do communicate with each other.

“Maybe it doesn’t come across as being loud on the pitch – and you don’t see it as much – but we do speak when things aren’t going as well as planned.

“We know we can do better in defence and better in attack.

“The key thing is to find a way to defend and attack all together.

“We have to work on that, we know that, and we have been trying to do that so, hopefully, we will be able to show signs of that togetherness soon.”