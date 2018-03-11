Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr has made it known that Super Eagles are eyeing the 2018 FIFA World Cup title.

The Super Eagles have never won the global competition having participated in five tournaments.

They made it out of the group stage in the 1994, 1998 and 2014 editions, but they have never progressed beyond the Round of 16.

Rohr spoke to reporters when the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour arrived in Lagos.

”Every team going to the World Cup in Russia has a dream of winning it,” the German tactician said.

“But to be realistic, we believe in our dream and we are working so hard to achieve it.”

This year’s finals will be hosted by Russia and Super Eagles are in Group D alongside Argentina, Iceland and Croatia.

Rohr’s side will face Poland, Serbia, Democratic Republic of Congo, England and Czech Republic in friendlies as part of their preparations for the tournament.