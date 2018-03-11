Nigeria U20 assistant coach Abubakar Bala will replace John Obuh at Kwara United this week, according to a report.

“Coach Bala will take over Kwara United by Wednesday,” a top source said.

“He has signed a deal with the Ilorin club.”

The former Niger Tornadoes coach had last week confirmed he has discussed with Gombe United the possibility of replacing Manu Garba, but he had yet to sign for the NNL club.

He was sacked by Niger Tornadoes on the eve of this season after he guided them to the 2017 Aiteo Cup final against Akwa United.

Obuh’s future at ‘The Afonja Warriors’ has been a subject of speculations lately with the former Flying Eagles handler even forced to deny his sack last week.

Kwara United have struggled on their return to the NPFL this season with players threatening to stage a league boycott unless their contracts were improved.

They are bottom of the 20-team table with 10 points from 11 matches after they finished as runaway winners of the NNL Northern Conference last season.