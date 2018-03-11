CHAN Eagles midfielder Emeka Atuloma has agreed a new deal with Rivers United, according to a report.

His initial contract with ‘The Pride of Rivers’ ended at the close of the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Atuloma’s intermediary, Chimaobi Atuloma, confirmed his client will begin to play for the Pride of Rivers once again in the domestic top flight after both parties reached an agreement on a new deal for the scoring defensive midfielder.

“We’ve resolved all issues and have reached an agreement with Rivers United”, the senior Atuloma said.

“Emeka will remain with Rivers United for one season pending if and when he secures a contract abroad.

“What that means is that we have agreed on a one-year contract extension with a proviso that he could leave at any time he secures contract in Europe”.

The fair-skinned midfielder who has had spells at Heartland and Abia Warriors is expected to pen his new deal this week.

“Rivers United are away to Wikki Tourists this Sunday in a match day 12 fixture of the NPFL.

“That is why he has not signed the contract papers.

“Don’t forget also that Emeka (Atuloma) was away to Abuja midweek for the Presidential reception of the silver medal winning CHAN Eagles.

“He is back in Port Harcourt now so immediately Rivers United return from the trip to Wikki Tourists, he will sign the contract papers and start playing for them”.

Although the CHAN Eagles midfielder’s agent was evasive on the financial aspect of his client’s new Rivers United deal, he however disclosed that both parties have equally reached an understanding on the sharing formula of proceeds of Atuloma’s possible transfer to Europe.

“It was a smooth and clean deal between the two parties”, he intoned.

“So, there won’t be any friction whatsoever in the sharing of proceeds from Emeka’s possible transfer to Europe.

“We’ve taken good care of that. Rivers United will be entitled to 30 per cent of the transfer, while 70 per cent comes to us”.

Atuloma is a transfer target of a host of Russian clubs following his good run at the concluded CHAN in Morocco.