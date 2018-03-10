Kelechi Iheanacho scored his first goal in the Premier League for Leicester City as they trounced home team West Bromwich Albion 4-1 today.

Iheanacho hit target after 76 minutes via a header from inside the box after he was introduced on the hour.

That was after he assisted Riyad Mahrez to score his team’s second goal in the 62nd minute.

Compatriot Wilfred Ndidi played the entire game but was booked in the 73rd minute.

Leicester City are now eighth on the Premier League table on 40 points from 30 matches.

West Brom are rooted to the bottom on 20 points.