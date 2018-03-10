West Ham captain Mark Noble shoved a pitch invader to the ground as frustrations boiled over in their match against Burnley at the London Stadium.

Moments after Ashley Barnes gave the visitors the lead, a man ran onto the pitch from the home end.

With no stewards on hand to remove the fan, an enraged Noble grabbed him and threw him to the floor.

Two more fans then encroached the pitch and were led away by Hammers defender James Collins.

And, after Chris Wood put Burnley two up, another fan picked up the corner flag, marched to the centre circle and planted it in the ground.

Meanwhile, fans gathered below the directors’ box chanting “sack the board” as the atmosphere grew increasingly toxic.

Co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold left the ground before the game finished.