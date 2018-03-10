Lionel Messi has announced the arrival of his third son, Ciro. His wife gave birth on Saturday.

Citing “personal reasons”, the Barcelona star had earlier pulled out of the squad for the game against Malaga on Saturday.

He was replaced in the travelling party by defender Yerry Mina.

The 30-year-old later took to Instagram to announce that Ciro had been born, with the message: “Welcome Ciro! Thank God everything went perfect. Mum and he are very well. We are super happy.”

Messi is also a father to sons Thiago, 5, and Mateo, 2. The Argentina captain has been with his wife Antonella since he was 20.