Paul Lambert is confident Stoke can avoid relegation if they continue to show the spirit he has seen since arriving at the club.

Stoke are 19th in the Premier League table going into the Monday match with Manchester City with Lambert having taken over from Mark Hughes at the Bet365 Stadium in January.

Lambert has only guided his side to one win in six matches but has succeeded in making them more difficult to beat, with just one defeat coming in that time and he is keen for his side to build on those solid foundations.

“The spirit among the players at the moment is very good and I think it shows, the way we try to play,” Lambert said.

“Since I’ve been at the club it’s been excellent. I think there’s a really good spirit there that they want to climb the table, and overall we’ve only been beaten once in six.

“We’ve had a lot of draws in there but at least the form at the moment is pretty decent. It’s incredible the way the table is and I think that’s the beauty about it.

“We’ve picked up points everywhere other than in the Bournemouth game [a 2-1 away defeat] and we just need that little bit of luck at certain times.

“But if keep this spirit and this fighting attribute we’ve got, then we’ll be fine.”