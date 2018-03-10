Paul Pogba has not been included in Manchester United’s squad for Saturday’s Premier League game against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

United have made three changes to the side that beat Crystal Palace 3-2 on Monday.

ESPN reported on Friday that Pogba was a doubt for the clash after pulling up in training.

The midfielder was due to undergo a fitness test on Saturday, with sources saying he was unable to finish Friday’s session, although after being assessed by the club’s medical staff, he was not immediately ruled out of the game.

Pogba has started United’s last two games against Chelsea and Crystal Palace but has also found himself on the bench against Huddersfield in the Premier League and Sevilla in the Champions League in recent weeks.