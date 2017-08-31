Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has promised to raise his game and keep Cameroon from scoring in their World Cup qualifier on Friday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Ezenwa who captained the home-based Super Eagles to qualify for the CAF Africa Nations Championship, was picked by coach Gernot Rohr yesterday to man the post, in the crucial World Cup match the Eagles need to win to consolidate their grip on the group B table. Akpeyi failed a fitness test and would be replaced by Dele Ajiboye.

‘’It is a huge responsibility to represent Nigeria. I thank the coaches for this opportunity. I will not disappoint.

“I have been with the team for the past two years – I joined the team in 2015. I have understudied Carl Ikeme and Daniel Akpeyi and I think I have gathered a lot of experience working with them as brothers, he told media.

“The chance given to me is a good one and the most important thing is to make good use of it.

“The coach has confidence in me and I am confident that I will do my beloved country proud – and hope we emerge victorious on Friday,” said the Ifeanyi Ubah FC keeper.