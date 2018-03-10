Juventus striker, Gonzalo Higuian, has stated that Argentina are heading to the 2018 FIFA World Cup to win it.

Higuain is in Jorge Sampaoli’s Squad for Argentina’s two international friendlies against Italy and Spain.

The former Real Madrid and Napoli star scored and provided an assist for compatriot, Paulo Dybala, in Juve’s 2-1 comeback win against Tottenham Hotspur in the second-leg round of 16 UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Speaking on his return to the squad after being left out of La Albiceleste’s last few matches of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers and friendlies which included the 4-2 loss to Nigeria, the 30-year-old expressed delight getting called back.

Higuain also explained the reasons the two friendlies against Spain and Italy is key to Argentina’s good outing at the 2018 World Cup.

“With humility, but we aspire to win everything, but first the two friendlies of this month and then to think about the World Cup. It’s time to be calm,” Higuain told Marca.

“Happy about it (his return).Two important matches, one of them against Spain, which will be a good opportunity to show the potential of Argentina facing the World Cup. I enjoy the national team and there are still important challenges.”

Argentina are in Group D at the 2018 World Cup where they will face Nigeria, Croatia and debutant Iceland.

La Albiceleste will open their campaign on June 16 against Iceland before taking on Croatia and Nigeria on June 21 and 26 respectively.