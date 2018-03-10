Jack Wilshere admits he is “no closer” to agreeing an extension to an expiring contract at Arsenal.

The 26-year-old midfielder has entered the final few months of his current deal and continues to head towards free agency in the summer.

Fresh terms have been mooted for some time, with the England international having played his way back into favour this season and Arsene Wenger claiming to feel “positive” on talks.

Wilshere, though, has suggested that discussions have ground to a halt amid reports that the Gunners are asking him to take a pay cut, with no compromise in sight at present.

He told reporters: “Things have changed since then.

“We’re no closer to sorting anything out.”

For now, Wilshere’s focus is locked on the present, with Arsenal in the process of trying to salvage their season.

Wenger has conceded defeat in the battle to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, but those are his disposal are refusing to give up the fight just yet.

Wilshere added on a side sat 13 points adrift of the Champions League places: “We can’t just give up in the Premier League.

“We’ve got to keep fighting and get as many points as possible so that if anyone does slip up, which doesn’t look likely, we are ready to pounce. If we keep performing like this, we’ve got a chance.”

Arsenal snapped a four-match losing run in some style in their last outing, as they stunned AC Milan 2-0 at the San Siro.

That victory has the Gunners in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League, but once again they are taking nothing for granted.

“There are some good teams left in it but we’re confident in ourselves,” said Wilshere.

“We’re not through yet. This tie isn’t over. We have to finish it off and then you can get anyone in the draw.”