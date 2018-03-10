Bernardo Silva says the atmosphere within Manchester City’s dressing room is “amazing”, and the players want the Premier League title wrapped up so they can be fresh for the Champions League.

Silva, who moved to City from Monaco in the summer, has impressed in recent months for Pep Guardiola’s side, who are looking to confirm their title win in the coming weeks.

The 23-year-old Portugal midfielder admits he is living a dream at City, in what he describes as the best league in the world.

Silva told Soccer Saturday: “Obviously when you win and keep winning, it’s easier to maintain this atmosphere, but the atmosphere in the Man City dressing room is amazing.

“All the staff, all the players. Personally, when I arrived everyone helped me so much in the beginning and still now. It’s great to be a part of this club.

“My job is doing what I most like in the world, to play football, so to be able to be a football player, especially playing in an amazing club, probably in the best league in the world, is the perfect job for me.

“When I was five, 10, 15 years old, I always dreamed of being in the best league in the world, playing with some of the best clubs. To be at Man City, to play alongside some of the best players, it is great. It was a dream that became true for me.”

City go to Stoke on Monday, and could wrap the title up as early as March 31 at Goodison Park, or April 7 against bitter rivals Manchester United at the Etihad.

With the last eight of the Champions League to come, Silva and City want to wrap up the title as soon as possible, in order to gain an edge over other European teams who have had the advantage of a winter break.

“We will try to do our best to finish the Premier League as soon as we can. It’s not finished yet, and we have to do a serious job, keep concentrated and focus, and then to try something in the Champions League as well.

“Especially because here in England you do not have the winter break. Normally I would say Spanish teams, without the additional competition and with the winter break, they are fresher than us.

“So to be able to finish the Premier League before the main games in the Champions League would be great, so we can rest a bit and be 200 per cent in the Champions League games.

“But we know it is not easy to win the Premier League in April, especially with very difficult games ahead of us.”