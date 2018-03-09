Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Harry Kane has been too upset by Wednesday’s Champions League elimination to have considered his future.

A report in The Sun this week claimed Kane has committed to staying at Spurs for at least one more season, despite the defeat to Juventus in the round of 16.

But Pochettino said he has had no conversations with the striker since the 2-1 defeat at Wembley.

“Harry is so disappointed after Wednesday,” Pochettino told Sky Sports. “You think he has time to talk with me about the future? That’s impossible. No-one can believe this situation.

“The players were so focused on beating Juventus, now they’re so focused on recovering and being ready again. We’re in a position in the table when you need to care, win points and achieve the top four.

Pochettino added: “There are a lot of rumours in football. I need to tell you and everyone that it doesn’t affect me. You need to listen and live with these rumours — they’re part of football. The most important thing is to ensure the rumours don’t affect us, the team and the club.

“In all our decisions, the media rumours never affect our decisions for the future. I cannot say nothing about rumours. Always it’s about rumours. A thousand rumours about everyone. If not, you’ll be mad explaining every single situation. It’s not going to help anyone.”

The Daily Star claimed Kane could be named permanent England captain, having shared the armband with Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson since Gareth Southgate was appointed as manager.

Pochettino insisted it was Southgate’s decision but said Kane and Spurs midfielder Eric Dier has the qualities to take the armband on a permanent basis.

“Yes, he, Eric Dier — the last captain for England — they have capacity and quality to be a leader, the captain, of course,” Pochettino said. “It’s not my decision.”