Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi has said he is disappointed he will not to feature for Nigeria in crucial World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon on account of a thigh strain he suffered in training.

Nigeria welcome African champions the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon tomorrow in Uyo with a second game in Yaounde on Monday.

“Gutted I’ll Be Missing Our Games Due To Injury. I’m Behind The Boys . Thanks To Our Fans For Your Support! Let’s Do Nigeria Proud ,” Iwobi tweeted.

He is due back by the second week of September.

Incidentally, Iwobi won his second cap in a friendly against Cameroon, which Nigeria won 3-0 in a friendly in Belgium in October 2015.

He has since been replaced by CSKA Moscow forward Aaron Samuel.