Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, says suffering is all part of being a manager and admits he has had his fair share of late.

Yet the smile returned to the Frenchman’s face after his side snapped a four-match losing streak to beat AC Milan 2-0 in San Siro on Thursday.

With the win, Arsenal is now closed in on the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

“Any manager will tell you that when you don’t get results the first thing that is affected is the mood, the lack of sleep.

“I’ve managed in 820 or so Premier League games and 200 odd European games but there is no possibility not to suffer. You have to suffer. You have to be capable to go through periods when it’s very difficult,” Wenger said.

Wenger’s future at Arsenal, where he has been in charge since 1996, has been a source of constant debate.

His team is down in sixth place in the English Premier League, having suffered a 3-0 thrashing by Manchester City in the English League Cup final.

He says he has had messages of support from past and current managers, even old adversary Alex Ferguson, and that finding solutions to problems remains an addictive part of the job.