Nemanja Vidic is targeting a move into management, despite admitting he knows the job is not as easy as Sir Alex Ferguson made it look at Manchester United.

Former United captain Vidic is close to securing his UEFA pro licence qualification, which will enable him to manage or coach in Europe’s top leagues.

Vidic, 36, has been out of the game since retiring at Inter Milan in 2016, but he admits that he misses the “stress” of the game and wants to test himself as a manager.

“I worked for Alex Ferguson for quite a few years,” Vidic said. “The way he did it means that a lot of his players want to be managers themselves. He made it look easy and nice and you watch and think, ‘I would like to do that.’

“But then I went to play in Italy and then it didn’t look as easy, so I ask myself if it is right to go this way.

“But I know I want to try so I will try. All my life I have played football, 28 years. It’s what I know. I have some knowledge I think. I had about 15 managers, so I would like to try to use my knowledge and be in the game.”

Vidic admitted that the emotions experienced by playing football are what he wants to taste again.

“I like the winning and losing, you know?” he said. “I talked about the stress, but I am used to it.

“Winning, losing, happy, sad. You want to win again, you want to prove something. You want to make the difficult decisions and test yourself. So yes, that is what I want.”