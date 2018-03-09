Lagos-based MFM FC will on Sunday at the Soccer Temple, Agege Stadium seek to compound the Owerri-based Heartland FC problem when they square up for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 12 fixture.

Both NPFL strugglers will square up for the Sunday cracker which may go a long way in deciding their fate.

The Olukoya Boys will seek to rediscover the form that aided their 2016/2017 NPFL season to the second place finish, while the Naze Millionaires will also seek to consolidate their position off the relegation waters.

It will be recalled that MFM has yet to win in two NPFL matches both home and away, having recorded spineless goalless draw against Lobi Stars in the Match Day 9 rescheduled encounter.

The Fidelis Ilechukwu-tutored team then lost away 1-2 to Sunshine FC of Akure in the Match Day 10 condemning themselves to fourth defeat in the NPFL this season.

On the other hand, Heartland FC return to the NPFL has not been impressive after demotion to the lower league spending just a season.

The Owerri-based club has yet to give the needed spark with their return losing two home games so far with the recent 0-1 loss to Lobi Stars in the Match day 11 fixture.

The Obinna Nwoke-tutored team was unable to turn things around with 10 men Lobi Stars succumbing to Samaad Kadri first half strike which left their fans dispassionate.

MFM FC and Heartland FC are tied on 13 points; while Heartland is placed 13th on the NPFL log, MFM occupies the 16th position with a game to spare.

On MFM current form, Chukwuma Onuwa said that there was nothing to worry about, adding that the team would find its rhythm as the league goes on.

“Its too early to be talking about our form in the season. We have more games to play and more fixtures to prosecute, so things might change.

“We need to adapt to the present packed schedules, flights for the continental campaigns and other commitments. So, as the league goes on we will find our rhythm.

“We are committed to doing well in the league and the continent but we don’t think we value one over the other; we just want to play our games.

“Our game against Heartland will improve; we expect nothing but a three points in the match, no bargain over that,’’ he said.