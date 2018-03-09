Antonio Conte says his squad are in good spirits but admits he has regrets about some of Chelsea’s recent displays.

A dismal performance at the Etihad last weekend saw Chelsea fail to register a single shot on target as the Premier League champions slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.

That was Chelsea’s fourth loss in their last five Premier League games. And with five points separating the Blues and fourth-placed Tottenham in the race for a Champions League place, Conte admits Saturday’s London derby against Crystal Palace is a must-win game.

“Our confidence, for sure when you lose many games in a row it is not simple, but for sure we have to regret the games against Bournemouth, Watford, Manchester United.

“When we play against City there is the possibility to lose the game, but our confidence is normal. We are working very well – like always – and tomorrow we’ll see the performance if we are good enough to get three points.

“I think they [Crystal Palace] have lost their last couple of games, against Tottenham and United. We need to have a good performance and we need three points but we know we are playing against a really good team. with good talented players. But for sure we need to get three points.”