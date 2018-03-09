Jose Mourinho has praised Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku for his “phenomenal attitude” ahead of this weekend’s game against Liverpool.

United and Liverpool – separated by just two points – clash on Saturday lunchtime as part of a bumper Rivalry Weekend.

Lukaku, who has been in good form in 2018 with eight goals and three assists in 11 appearances, will be a key man up front for United, and told Sky Sports earlier this week he feels like Mourinho’s “sergeant” on the pitch.

The United boss, who urged the club’s fans to back Lukaku when his form was questioned earlier this season, laughed when asked about that remark, before going on to explain that the Belgian sets an example for others with his willingness to put the team first.

“He is an important guy for me. He is one of the guys that I trust. I love the attitude and the character,” Mourinho said.

“Against Crystal Palace, after our third goal, I told him [to play as a] central defender in a back five with Smalling and Lindelof because I could not make any more changes.

“So when I say to a striker, ‘Go there and do that job for me’, then he is a sergeant. He is a guy that you can trust. His attitude is phenomenal.

“That is why I told you many times that, for me, it is not just about the goals he scores, it is about what he brings to the team.

“And he brings to the team exactly that spirit.”

United will be boosted by the return of Marouane Fellaini for the visit of Liverpool, while Mourinho also confirmed centre-half Eric Bailly is fully fit.

“He was fully fit for a couple of weeks,” Mourinho said when asked about Bailly. “He is okay. The only one that is back to the team is Fellaini.”