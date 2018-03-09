Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has won the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for February.

Salah scored four goals in Liverpool’s three Premier League matches last month, following his brace in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur with strikes in the 2-0 win at Southampton and the 4-1 victory over West Ham United at Anfield.

The 25-year-old’s goal in the 2-0 win over Newcastle United on March 3 took his total to 24 in the league and 32 in all competitions in his first season at Anfield.

“The players make it easier and the coach also makes it easier for me,” Salah said. “It’s nice to win it again especially because it’s the Player of the Month of the Premier League so that’s something good.

“I say always try to help reach the three points and to be in a better position.”

Salah has claimed the award for a second time this season, having also won it for his performances in November. He is the first Egyptian ever to win the award since it was introduced in 1994.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton won the Manager of the Month award after the Seagulls won two and drew the other of their three league games last month, scoring eight goals in the process.