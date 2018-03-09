Kylian Mbappe is happy with his decision to join Paris Saint-Germain from Ligue 1 rivals Monaco last summer and told FourFourTwo he is targeting major success at Parc des Princes.

Mbappe, 19, will complete a permanent move for around €180 million this summer after spending the season on loan.

PSG were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 by Real Madrid on Tuesday, but despite that setback, Mbappe said he is aiming to win every trophy while he is playing for his hometown club.

“For me, it felt like the right moment and the right choice,” Mbappe told the magazine. “PSG are a huge club and they want to win every trophy. I want to win every trophy as well, so it felt like we both had a common goal and an opportunity to develop together.”

Mbappe has formed a fearsome “MCN” front three with teammates Edinson Cavani and Neymar, and he has spent most of his debut season on the right of that trio.

Speaking about his role, Mbappe believes his versatility means he can play anywhere in that three, and even though he has 10 goals and seven assists from 20 Ligue 1 appearances, he does not have a preference for where he is deployed.

“I play on the right at PSG at the moment, but I see myself as an attacker that can basically fit in anywhere,” Mbappe said. “At Monaco, for example, Radamel [Falcao] and I played as a two upfront and I liked that, too.

“I do not really have a preference. As a youngster, I played in all three attacking positions across the pitch, so I am used to performing in different roles. The coach looks for us to switch roles during games in order to confuse the opposition. He is very precise.”

Before joining Monaco, Mbappe had a trial with Chelsea, which he looks back on fondly.

“I was still young back then, maybe 10 or 11,” Mbape said. “I went to London and spent just under a week over there.

“I trained at Chelsea and we played a friendly match against Charlton Athletic. We won 6-0 or 7-0. I played upfront, but I do not think that I scored. It was great — it was my first experience abroad and a chance for me to see what the game was like in England.”

Mbappe can still win Ligue 1, the Coupe de la Ligue and the Coupe de France with PSG before the World Cup in Russia with France.