Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi has denied media reports that Alexis Sanchez has requested permission to leave the national team to conduct personal business.

A Manchester City target, Sanchez is currently in Santiago, Chile, on international duty with the national team ahead of Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Paraguay.

La Tercera newspaper reported that the Arsenal star had requested Pizzi to be given time off on Wednesday in order to deal with some “personal formalities.”

However, Pizzi said in Wednesday’s news conference: “No. It’s absolutely false. That permission never existed.

“Sometimes players request authorisation for some things and sometimes we grant them and other times we don’t.

“I’m against rigid decisions, each case is different. We consider the individual situation of each player regarding many variables.

“But we always take into account that we are in a national team camp.”

Arsenal have rejected City’s opening £50 million offer for Sanchez, but an improved bid is expected to be tabled before Thursday’s deadline.

“It’s very difficult before the transfer window closes to shed light on his future,” Pizzi said. “In either option [to leave or to stay at Arsenal] his future is very good. There is no reason to be displeased or dissatisfied.

“Both options are excellent.

“We are talking about a first-class player, who is coached by one of the best in the world.

“The conditions he has at Arsenal are spectacular.”

Widespread reports in Chile claim Manchester City emissaries are in Santiago hoping to complete Sanchez’s deal before the transfer window closes.

Asked about the possibility of Sanchez being allowed time to sign a contract, Pizzi said: “We will evaluate the context of the situation and in view of that we will take a decision.”

Sanchez, who joined Arsenal in 2014 from Barcelona, has not signed a contract extension with the Gunners and becomes a free agent next summer.

Pizzi said the 28-year-old is in good spirits despite being the focus of the media.

“I’ve seen him well,” he said. “He’s worked well and he is happy. To say that he is nervous about his future is somewhat ironic, anyone would like to have those worries.

“He has the maximum disposition, he is in a good mood to represent the national team. He has played little so he is looking forward to playing.”

Sanchez missed his team’s opening two Premier League games due to an abdominal injury but started in Sunday’s 4-0 defeat at Liverpool.