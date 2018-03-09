Paris Saint-Germain star Dani Alves says reports he wiped his nose on Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo in Tuesday’s Champions League match are “nonsense”.

Video footage appeared to show Alves rubbing his nose with his fingers and then wiping them on Ronaldo’s sleeve.

The pair had a running battle during Madrid’s 2-1 win at the Parc des Princes, with Ronaldo fortunate to avoid punishment after aiming a petulant kick out at Alves.

But Alves, a former rival from his time at Barcelona, refuted claims he had taken revenge on Ronaldo by wiping his nose on the Portugal international.

“In my job it’s not painful to be eliminated because that’s part of day-to-day life, but to have to see and read stupid things like this…” Alves wrote on Twitter.

“I will continue competing like I have done and leave the nonsense to stupid people #respectwinorlose”

Alves also apologised for comments he made following the shock death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori.

“Every day in the world, millions of children die and they probably don’t have such big repercussions,” Alves said prior to facing Madrid.

The Brazilian was criticised for seemingly showing a lack of compassion, with Nice striker Mario Balotelli among those hitting out at Alves for insensitivity.

“What he said wasn’t wrong, but he could’ve kept it to himself at that moment,” Balotelli said on Instagram.

“He should’ve just passed on his condolences and that’s it, not talk rubbish. You cannot make those comments when faced with someone’s death.”

Responding to Balotelli and his critics, Alves posted on Twitter: “If that’s what Balotelinho said I wasn’t trying to offend anyone.

“We live in a world where you often have to be hypocritical to be appreciated by people. Anyway, if anyone was offended then I apologise.”