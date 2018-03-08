Paris St-Germain and Basel have been charged by Uefa over their fans’ behaviour during their Champions League last-16 games this week.

PSG have received four charges, including for the use of fireworks and a laser pointer during the second leg of their tie with Real Madrid.

Tuesday’s game was briefly paused in the second half when home fans set off flares and smoke engulfed the pitch.

Basel have been charged over setting off fireworks away to Manchester City.

The Swiss side won 2-1 at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday but lost 5-2 on aggregate, as did PSG after their 2-1 home defeat by Real.

The French club, who have now faced disciplinary proceedings over their fans’ conduct after four Uefa games this season, have also been charged for insufficient organisation and blocked stairways against Real.

Both cases will be dealt with by the Uefa control, ethics and disciplinary body on 22 March.