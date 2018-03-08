Nigeria’s under-20 women football team the Falconets, have been drawn alongside perennial foes Germany, China and debutants Haiti in Group D of the 9th FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition is scheduled to take place in France from Aug. 5 to Aug. 24.

At the Draw Ceremony held at Rennes in France on Thursday, Africa’s other flag-bearers Ghana were drawn in Group A alongside hosts France, New Zealand and The Netherlands.

Group B is headed by Korea DPR and also has England, Mexico and Brazil, while the U.S, Japan, Paraguay and Spain will battle it out in Group C.

The Nigerian side, also known as the Falconets, will begin their campaign with a huge test against three-time champions Germany at the Stade de Marville in Saint-Malo on Aug. 6.

Germany had edged Nigeria to lift the trophy the two times Nigeria got to the competition’s final — in 2010 in Germany and in 2014 in Canada.

The two-time runners-up will then take on Haiti three days later at the same venue, before moving to Dinan-Léhon to face China at the Stade du Clos Gastel on Aug. 13.

NAN reports that Ghana will be up against hosts France in the tournament’s opening match in Vannes on Aug. 5.