Manager Sam Allardyce wants to stay at Everton beyond this season, despite recent speculation over his position.

The 63-year-old signed a contract until June 2019 when he joined the Toffees in November in place of Ronald Koeman.

Everton have won just two of their last 12 games but Allardyce was adamant when asked if he sees his future with the Premier League club.

“Of course,” he said. “I know all about Everton and what you have to achieve. I want it to be a long-term appointment.”

Everton are 11th in the Premier League table after losing their last six away games, including an FA Cup defeat at derby rivals Liverpool.

“There are tough times and there are times when you have to draw in and close the doors and stay focused on what you want to try to achieve,” Allardyce added.

“I came out of retirement because there’s a long-term plan that I was excited to be a part of.

“I am having talks with [Everton owner] Farhad Moshiri, but those talks are confidential.”

The former England boss made a positive start at Goodison Park, guiding the relegation-threatened Toffees on a seven-match unbeaten run in the league.

However, Everton have slipped back into the bottom half of the table and Allardyce feels their supporters are justified in their recent protestations.

“When the fans see the players not playing to the levels they come to expect, they’re going to show their disapproval,” he said. “We need to give them more to shout about, starting with this weekend.

“I have to reverse that and get everyone behind us. The fans have been fantastic since I’ve been here and helped the team to get a result.”

Everton are at home on Saturday against Brighton, who are above them on goal difference after beating Arsenal 2-1 last Sunday.