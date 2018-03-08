Former France and Real Madrid star Christian Karembeu is confident that the Super Eagles team is capable of doing great things at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Karembeu who accompanied the FIFA World Cup Trophy to Nigeria on a four-day tour predicted the three-time African champions will be one of the standout teams at the 2018 World Cup.

Nigeria have been drawn alongside Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D.

“Yes, we know there are a number of strong African countries in the game but Nigeria has always been a great footballing nation, and they have an exciting team heading to the FIFA World Cup in Russia,” Karembeu, a member of France’s 1998 World Cup-winning squad, said during a world press conference held in Abuja on Wednesday

“I have played alongside and against so many Nigerian players and I can attest to their strength and ambition.

“I believe the present Super Eagles squad is capable of great things.”